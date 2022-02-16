February 16, 2022

Coronavirus: 21 fines after 2,158 checks

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0174
Cyprus Police fined 14 individuals and seven business owners for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 6am Wednesday, the force carried out a total of 2,158 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, police carried out 663 checks reporting five persons and four shop owners, in Limassol 204 checks were carried out with four persons and one shop owner fined, in Larnaca one shop owner was fined following 389 checks, in Paphos one person and one shop owner were fined after 122 checks, in Famagusta four persons were fined following 376 checks.

No fines were issued in the Morphou following 166 checks.

Traffic, marine and port police also carried out 216 and 22 checks respectively, without any bookings.

 

