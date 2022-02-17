February 17, 2022

Child porn arrest

Police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of distributing child pornographic material online.

A statement said the police’s cybercrime unit had received information from Europol relating to a user of a social media platform who uploaded an image file depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

Having secured a warrant, police searched the 39-year-old’s house, seizing a mobile phone and a laptop as evidence.

The cyber crime unit’s investigation is ongoing.

 

