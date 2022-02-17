February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two businesses fined €11,000 for SafePass violations

By Staff Reporter00
Two businesses were fined a total of €11,000 in Nicosia and Limassol while a third business owner in Paphos will appear in court over violations of coronavirus protocols, police said Thursday.

The fines resulted from 1,099 checks in the government-controlled areas over the last 24 hours which ended 6am Thursday.

A Nicosia-based business was fined €8,000 for allowing employees to work without a SafePass, police said, adding that another establishment was booked €3,000 in Limassol after one worker was found without a SafePass.

Officers also reported the owner of a Paphos business, who is expected to appear in court for violating Covid measures after staff and customers were found in the premises without a SafePass, while there was no one at the entrance checking the SafePasses nor taking the temperature of customers and there was no antiseptic.

During the checks, police said they fined 24 individuals in various districts.

One person was booked after 105 checks in Nicosia, two in Limassol after 36 checks, six in Paphos after 79 checks, seven in Famagusta following 289 inspections and another seven during checks at the airports.

No violations were reported in Laranca or Morphou after 328 and 168 checks respectively.

Traffic as well as port and marine police also conducted 92 and four checks each, without reporting any violations.

 

