February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades has ‘constructive’ meeting with Macron

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
French President Emmanuel Macron

The Cyprus problem and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) proposed by the Greek Cypriot side were among the matters discussed during a meeting President Nicos Anastasiades had with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Thursday evening, he Tweeted on Friday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the European Union – African Union Summit currently underway in the Belgian capital.

In a Twitter post, Anastasiades said the two presidents had a “constructive meeting” focused on the Cyprus problem as well as the CBMs proposed by the Greek Cypriot side.

“We had a productive meeting with our friend President @EmmanuelMacron on the subjects of: the Cyprus Problem, CBMs, bilateral relations between Cyprus – France, the continuation of the French Presidency of the EU and international developments,” the tweet read.

“We have agreed to remain in continuous contact,” it added.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

