February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Bolshoi Ballet coming to K Cineplex cinemas

By Eleni Philippou00
bolshoi jewels

The well-known Russian Bolshoi ballet is travelling to Cyprus via the big screen. On February 27, K-Cineplex cinemas are screening the Bolshoi Ballet’s production of Jewels with music by Gabriel Fauré, Igor Stravinsky and Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Bolshoi principals, soloists and corps de ballet are bringing George Balanchine’s 1967 ballet to life once more.

The three-act ballet is celebrated through the music of three essential composers and it features the styles of the three dance schools that have contributed to making choreographer George Balanchine a legend of modern ballet. This glamorous triptych was inspired by Balanchine’s visit to the famous jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels on New York’s Fifth Avenue, and created as an homage to the cities and dance schools of Paris, New York and St Petersburg that made a vital impact on the revered choreographer’s career.

Emeralds for the elegance and sophistication of Paris, rubies for the speed and modernity of New York, and diamonds for an imperial St Petersburg. All coming to Cypriot cinemas for one night only.

 

Jewels

Balanchine’s ballet screened with The Bolshoi Ballet. February 27. K-Cineplex Cinemas. 7.15pm. Tel: 7777-8383

