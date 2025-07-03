The police are expected to speak to the underaged siblings of the 22-month-old child that was admitted to hospital with second degree burns after being left in a bathtub with scalding water, it was announced on Thursday.

The child’s 31-year-old father and 35-year-old mother are in custody and their other three children are with relatives, under the observation of the social welfare services.

Both parents have given their own account of what happened.

The child’s condition is said to be serious but out of danger.

Limassol police criminal investigation head Lefteris Kyriacou told state TV that statements were being taken from the close family environment of the child, such as its grandmother who had taken the child to a private clinic in Limassol.

After concluding investigations, the police are expected to send the case to the Law Office for further instructions.

Kyriacou said the family had not been reported for abuse in the past.

The child was allegedly placed in the bathtub with hot running water while the mother left the room, the police said.

“The child was taken to the clinic by its grandmother. What we have before us is neglect and exposure of a child to danger,” Kyriacou said.

“It appears that the child got into the bath with hot water and remained there alone without supervision, causing burns to its hands and feet. The child is being treated at a private clinic in Limassol,” he added.

Kyriacou also said the mother was arrested at the clinic and the father at home.

Regarding the other three siblings, Kyriacou said they are older and are currently staying with relatives.

The welfare services and Hope for Children have been notified, the relative’s home was inspected and deemed suitable for the siblings to stay.

Court proceedings on Wednesday to issue remand orders against the parents were held behind closed doors.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday, police were informed that the child had been taken to a clinic in Limassol.

According to attending doctors, the child had second degree burns to its palms and the soles of its feet in addition to abrasions on the head and other signs of neglect.

The child was admitted for further treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.