February 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: New timetable for walk-in jab centres

By Antigoni Pitta
ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑΣΤΙΚΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ walk in ΤΕΠΑΚ ΓΔ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΕΙΟΥ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ

The health ministry on Friday announced a new timetable for walk-in vaccination centres across the republic, which will apply from Monday, February 21.

As of Monday, walk-in centres in all districts will operate from 8am to 3pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

On Wednesdays they will continue to operate between 8am and 6pm, and on Saturdays between 8am and 1pm.

Members of the public can get the vaccine of their choice at a walk-in centre or by booking an appointment though the online vaccination portal.

More specifically:

Those wanting the Moderna vaccine can get it at a walk-in centre on Mondays, Wednesdays between 3pm and 6pm, Fridays and Saturdays.

For the Pfizer vaccine, people can go to a walk-in centre on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and on Saturdays.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will only be available at walk-in centres on Fridays.

Lastly, the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be available on Wednesdays for those getting their second dose, both at walk-in centres and by booking an appointment.

