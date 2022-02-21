February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Relaxation of certain Covid-19 restrictions as of today

By Iole Damaskinos08
feature nick main a nightclub during the good old days

Relaxations to coronavirus measures announced last week come into effect on Monday, including weekly tests for preschool children and allowing the unvaxxed into nightspots.

Upon presentation of the SafePass all may now enter restaurants, entertainment centres, dance clubs, sports stadiums, theatres, cinemas, and hotels, as well as attend weddings, christenings and funerals. A SafePass is issued to those with up-to-date complete vaccination status, a recovery certificate or with a negative rapid test no older than 24 hours.

Sports stadiums can now welcome 70 per cent of capacity and occupancy of theatres, cinemas and auditoriums has been raised to 75 per cent of capacity.

The maximum number of people permitted in restaurants, entertainment centres, dance venues, weddings and christenings has been increased from 200 to 250 people and the number of people per table has been increased from eight to 12.

A total of 20 adults are now allowed to congregate at home, excluding minors up to 12 years old, provided that the total number does not exceed 30 people.

Also as of Monday children aged four and over are required to take a weekly rapid test to attend kindergarten and pre-school.

Remote working for service sector employees has been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent of staff.

This percentage includes employees who have Covid, declared as close contacts, or self-isolating, as well as employees on leave.

Also, from February 21, care workers in facilities for vulnerable groups, transitional housing for the homeless, day centres and child protection facilities, must possess either a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, a negative rapid test no older than 24 hours, a certificate of complete vaccination, or a valid recovery certificate.

Finally, from February 28, all non-urgent surgeries will resume.

 

Related Posts

Invest Cyprus joins initiative to attract tech workers

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: 25 fines issued for violating Covid measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

Reuters News Service

Mental health being neglected, counsellors say

Antigoni Pitta

Coronavirus: No deaths, 1,794 new cases recorded (updated)

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: The vaccinated deaths disparity

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign