February 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Tuesday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

By Staff Reporter027
36 ministry of health testing sites for Tuesday

 

District Location of testing units Operating hours Telephone
Lefkosia

(16 units)

 Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 99969931
Nicosia Mall 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall) 9 am – 6 pm 99742888
Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Dali Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 96625766
Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council) 9 am – 6 pm 70000166
Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi) 9 am – 6 pm 99154344
Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia 9 am – 6 pm 96659317
Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia 2 pm – 6 pm 99821951
Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance 9 am – 6 pm 96812424
Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli 9 am – 6 pm 99365616
European University Cyprus (cafeteria) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery 9 am – 6 pm 99965920
Lemesos

(6 units)

 Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building 7:30 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall 9 am – 6 pm 99790687
My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Larnaka

(5 units)

 

 Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre) 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street) 9 am – 6 pm 99146623
Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Livadia Community Clinic 9 am – 6 pm 77774400
Pafos

(4 units)

 Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance) 9 am – 6 pm 26100377
Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall) 9 am – 6 pm 94057623
Former District Officer Residence 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Chloraka Church 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Ammochostos

(3 units)

 Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area) 9 am – 6 pm 94041843
Deryneia Senior Citizen’s Centre 9 am – 6 pm 96678224
Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 9 am – 6 pm 96659317

 

_________________

Ministry of Health

21 February 2022

 

 

