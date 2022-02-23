February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eight businesses and 15 individuals fined for Covid violations

By Constantinos Tsindas0107
Authorities conducted 1,677 Covid violations checks across the country over the past 24 hours.

Fifteen individuals and eight owners or managers of businesses were fined.

A total of 328 checks were conducted in Nicosia, with eight individuals and three businesses fined, and 88 in Limassol, with three people and one business fined.

In Larnaca, one person and four businesses were fined after 481 checks, while in Paphos, 103 checks were conducted with two individuals fined.

In the free Famagusta area, one citizen was fined out of 403 checks while in the Morphou area, there were no violations out of 137 checks.

Traffic conducted 135 checks without any violations reported

Police will be intensifying their checks tomorrow, Ash Thursday, as thousands (given the latest Covid relaxations) are expected to take part at outdoor parties, particularly in Limassol.

