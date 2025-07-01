Cyprus tourism revenue up 39.9 per cent in April

Tourism revenue in Cyprus experienced a significant rise in April 2025, reaching €304.2 million according to the latest results from the passengers survey conducted by the state statistical service.

This represents a 39.9 per cent increase compared to April 2024, when revenue stood at €217.4 million.

The stastitistical service also reported that tourists from Lebanon, Switzerland and the United States topped the spending charts.

For the period from January to April 2025, revenue from tourism is estimated at €582.5 million.

This marks a 32.2 per cent increase over the €440.7 million recorded in the same four-month period of 2024.

The average expenditure per person in April 2025 rose to €726.42, reflecting an increase of 11.5 per cent from €651.69 in April 2024.

The United Kingdom remained the largest source of tourists to Cyprus, accounting for 36.3 per cent of total arrivals in April 2025. Travellers from the UK spent on average €89.33 per day.

Israel was the second largest market for the month, with a 15.2 per cent share of total tourist arrivals, with visitors from the country spending an average of €140.08 per day.

Germany ranked third in terms of tourist arrivals, representing 7.1 per cent of the total, with German tourists spending on average €103.23 per day.

The overall number of tourist arrivals in April 2025 reached 418,730. This compares with 333,563 in April 2024.

The average length of stay also increased slightly to 7.7 days from 7.4 days the previous year.

In April 2025, tourists from Austria numbered 7,126 with an average stay of 7.6 days and spent €816.18 per person or €107.39 per day.

Belgium recorded 3,188 visitors who stayed for 7.6 days on average and spent €754.53 per person or €99.28 per day.

From France, 8,113 tourists visited Cyprus in April 2025, with an average stay of 7.8 days and expenditure per person of €676.41 or €86.72 per day.

Germany sent 29,613 tourists who stayed for 8.9 days on average and spent €918.74 per person, equal to €103.23 per day.

There were 5,516 arrivals from Denmark, though data for length of stay and expenditure were marked as unreliable.

Switzerland saw 6,647 arrivals with an average stay of 7.6 days and the highest per person expenditure of €1,098.41, amounting to €144.53 per day.

From Greece, 16,354 tourists visited Cyprus in April 2025, staying an average of 5.9 days and spending €434.38 per person or €73.62 per day.

The United States sent 4,301 tourists, with a relatively lengthy average stay of 12.7 days and expenditure per person of €1,342.61 or €105.72 per day.

From the UK, 151,883 tourists visited, staying for 8.7 days on average and spending €777.17 per person.

Israeli tourists, numbering 63,474, stayed an average of 4.4 days and spent €616.36 per person.

Italy contributed 4,059 tourists, who stayed 5.5 days on average and spent €504.95 per person or €91.81 per day.

There were 2,776 arrivals from Lebanon, who spent €1,053.36 per person and €154.91 per day over an average stay of 6.8 days.

For Norway, 3,957 tourists were recorded, but data on length of stay and expenditure were unreliable.

From the Netherlands, 8,810 tourists visited Cyprus, staying an average of 8.0 days and spending €849.15 per person or €106.14 per day.

Tourists from Poland numbered 29,009, stayed for 5.9 days, and spent €529.52 per person.

Sweden sent 13,967 visitors, who stayed for 10.5 days and spent €825.61 per person or €78.63 per day.

From Finland, 5,015 tourists arrived in April 2025, staying an average of 6.9 days and spending €774.96 per person or €112.31 per day.