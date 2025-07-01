The global maritime community will once again converge in Limassol this October for the Maritime Cyprus Conference 2025, a flagship event for the international shipping industry, held under the theme ‘Unlocking the Future …of Shipping’.

Organised by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, in collaboration with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) and the Cyprus Shipowners’ Association, the three-day conference will take place from October 6 to 8, 2025 at the Parklane Resort and Spa Hotel.

More than 1,000 shipping professionals are expected to attend.

This year’s edition will focus on some of the most pressing issues in maritime affairs, including regulatory developments, energy transition, digital transformation, financing strategies, and geopolitical dynamics, as well as marine insurance and crew welfare.

The conference will officially open on the morning of Monday, October 6, with an address by the President Nikos Christodoulides, followed by the announcement of the Cyprus Maritime Award 2025.

The agenda includes a series of morning panel discussions led by senior industry figures, while afternoons will be reserved for business meetings and informal networking.

As in past years, the Deputy Ministry of Shipping will host a welcome reception on Monday evening, offering delegates, speakers and sponsors the opportunity to strengthen collaborations and exchange views in a more relaxed setting.

Among the highlights of this year’s programme are sessions addressing how the shipping industry is navigating disruption and adapting to global turbulences, with shipowners sharing their insights on the industry evolution.

Other discussions will focus on the latest developments in the P&I market ahead of the 2026 renewal season, and on how new-generation shipowners are preparing to unlock the future of the industry.

In parallel, a session will explore the outlook of charterers and how they are managing market volatility, risks and opportunities.

The programme will also delve into whether the industry is ready for climate resilience, shifting from a focus on emissions reduction to broader adaptation strategies.

Discussions will further examine how shipowners can be protected in a rapidly changing environment, how technology is transforming both operations and the lives of seafarers, and what future trends, risks and opportunities lie ahead for the sector.

Financing strategies and access to capital for the next era of shipping will round out the conference’s wide-ranging agenda.

On Tuesday afternoon, October 7, a dedicated forum will bring young shipping professionals into the spotlight.

The session will explore innovation, digital transformation, and the importance of embracing youth perspectives as part of building a more sustainable and resilient maritime sector.

Launched in 1989, the Maritime Cyprus Conference has developed into one of the most respected forums in the global shipping calendar, attracting senior executives, government officials, regulators, and association leaders from around the world.