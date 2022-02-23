February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Dancing returns as health minister expected to approve special protocol

By Constantinos Tsindas0144
dsnce

Following pleas by night club owners and carnival goers, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas is expected to approve the protocol which will end the ban on dancing before the end of the day.

The move will allow dancing from Thursday, in time for the start of the carnival season.

“The protocol was a result of consultation with involved parties and will form a guideline for restaurants and night clubs, including the return of dancing,” the ministry’s communications advisor Constandinos Athanasiou told the Cyprus News Agency.

An announcement is expected later in the day, with details on entry requirements for people in night clubs with a ceiling of more than 150 people irrespective of vaccination status. A negative rapid test will be required on the same day.

The measures readjustment plan will be further discussed on March 2, between Hadjipantelas and the scientific advisory group and submitted for cabinet approval the next day.

On the particulars of the restrictions readjustment, Athanasiou said that businesses will be categorised as high risk, medium risk and low risk.

“Premises will be categorised accordingly, so the public is aware of the conditions required for entry, both for the vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Athanasiou added.

 

 

Related Posts

MPs seek clarifications on use of electronic tags on defendants

Anna Savva

Retrospective exhibition of pioneering digital artist

Eleni Philippou

Akel to protest government’s inaction over rising prices

Jonathan Shkurko

Journalists unite in support of T/C colleague charged over article

Kyriacos Iacovides

Dust persists with storms expected on Thursday

Constantinos Tsindas

Coronavirus: Third pack of free self-tests available as from Friday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign