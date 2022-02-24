February 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two fined for bird trapping

By Gina Agapiou0130
dead osprey achna

Two men, aged 34 and 49, were fined a total of €1,000 in separate cases of possession and use of an illegal device which mimics bird sounds to attract prey, police said on Thursday.

The older man was booked €500, after he was found by a patrolling game service officer using of the specific device while hunting in Kamenes area at Neo Chorio in Paphos around 8.40am on Wednesday.

Authorities confiscated six killed wild birds, his hunting shotgun and 20 full cartridges.

Later that day, a 34-year-old man was also booked the same amount as he was found hunting in the ‘Mahouzis’ in Lemonas area with a device mimicking various bird sounds in his possession.

Related Posts

Cyprus govt sets up bank account, food collection points for people of Ukraine

Staff Reporter

Law on funeral homes need improvement, standards organisation says

Gina Agapiou

‘Stinky Thursday’ heralds start of carnival season

Gina Agapiou

Russia does not seek to occupy Ukrainian territory, ambassador to Cyprus says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Small dam at Ayia Marina overflows

Nick Theodoulou

Ruling party and main opposition condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign