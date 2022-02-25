February 25, 2022

Beach clean-up tomorrow combats illegal dumps in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou0118
fb cover sba

Local NGO City Friends Club has created an Eco Hub for environmentally-oriented teams to join forces. This Saturday, the Club is organising a beach clean up which will act as the first step for organisations and individuals to work together to make a bigger impact.

So far, Let’s Do It Cyprus!, Save Your Hood and Let’s Make Cyprus Green, Love, Light and Hope have joined the cause and will be attending the event while everyone is welcome. No need to be part of an organisation, a passion to help is enough and all hands are needed. Bring family, friends and reusable water bottles as the organisers say and the rest is on them.

All volunteers will meet at Lady’s Mile Beach at 10am for a short 10-minute briefing before the clean-up commences. For the next two hours, participants will walk up and down one of Cyprus’ best known beaches and collect trash that has been left behind, helping not only the setting but also working towards restoring the natural beauty of the area so that its surrounding wildlife can thrive and the beach can be enjoyed sans waste.

“The ecology of Cyprus is not a field for competition,” says City Friends Club, “but a shared pain and a common goal in which we can support and strengthen each other.”

 

Beach Clean-Up

Organised by City Friends Club. February 26. Meeting point: Lady’s Mile beach, left from Oasis Café, Limassol. 10am. Facebook event: ECO HUB Сlean-Up

