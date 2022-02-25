February 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Russia facing more resistance than it expected in Ukraine says US official

By Reuters News Service0143
servicemen of ukrainian national guard take positions in central kyiv
Servicemen of Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. Source: REUTERS

Russia is facing more resistance than Moscow anticipated in its invasion of Ukraine, including in its advance on the capital, Kyiv, and appears to have lost some of its momentum, a senior US defence official said on Friday.

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv on Friday, families cowered in shelters and authorities told residents to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend Ukraine’s capital from an assault that the mayor said had already begun with saboteurs in the city.

But the US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested a mixed picture for the Russian effort to press an offensive that Washington and Kyiv say is aimed at decapitating the government and installing a puppet regime.

“We do assess that there is greater resistance by the Ukrainians than the Russians expected,” the senior defence official said, adding Ukraine’s command and control of its military “remains intact”.

“They are not moving on Kyiv as fast as what we believe they anticipated they would be able to do. That said, they continue to try to move on Kyiv.”

Still, Russia has not yet mobilized the majority of its forces arrayed around Ukraine, the official said, assessing that just about one-third have now been “committed” to its offensive.

The official cited indications of a Russian amphibious assault west of Mariupol, “putting potentially thousands of naval infantry ashore there”. The United States had also observed more than 200 total missile launches so far.

Although most of the Russian targeting has been against Ukrainian military installations, some of the missiles have landed on civilian residential areas, the official said.

Ukraine’s military was putting up a fight, the official said.

“They are fighting for the country,” the official said, noting that Russia had yet to establish control of the airspace above Ukraine or used the extent of its electronic warfare capabilities.

“In general, the Russians have lost a little bit of their momentum,” the official said.

The official said several hundred American citizens have left Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Related Posts

Missiles hit Kyiv as Ukraine capital girds for Russian assault (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

EU ambassadors agree to freeze assets of Putin and Lavrov

Reuters News Service

Kyiv girds for assault as ‘enemy wants to put the capital on its knees’

Reuters News Service

In Ukraine conflict, even the elderly are getting ready to fight

Reuters News Service

Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails as they await Russian assault

Reuters News Service

Invasion could drive five million Ukrainians to flee abroad – UN

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign