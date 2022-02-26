February 26, 2022

Leeds’ relegation fears intensify after thrashing by Spurs

Harry Kane consoles Raphinha after Spurs hammered Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation fears intensified after they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Leeds fell apart early on in front of an expectant Elland Road, conceding twice inside 15 minutes as goals from Matt Doherty and Dejan Kulusevski put Spurs in the driving seat.

Harry Kane volleyed home a third in the 27th minute, making Leeds only the second side in Premier League history to concede three or more goals in five consecutive matches in the competition, after Sunderland in November 2005.

Son Heung-min completed the rout late on.

A fifth defeat in their last six league matches for Leeds leaves them 15th in the table, only three points clear of the bottom three, having played three games more than Burnley in 18th place.

Spurs’ second successive win on the road moved Antonio Conte’s side above Wolverhampton Wanderers into seventh in the standings.

