February 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol driving instructors threaten strike

By Gina Agapiou00

Limassol driving instructors threatened to strike if the transport ministry fails to provide solutions to several long-standing issues in the sector by next Friday.

The problems were listed in a letter addressed to Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos by 36 organised and independent driving instructors from Limassol.

The professionals said there was a shortage of driving examiners, which resulted in delays to the scheduling of driving exams for learners, which can be up to four months.

On top of that, the exams are scheduled on fixed dates provided by the road transport department, and learner drivers cannot cancel them in case of an emergency as to accommodate somebody else who is wating to take the exam.

Among other issues, they also requested that offices of the Limassol road transport department start receiving people without an appointment for renewal of the learner’s permit or for the theoretical exam.

If their demands are not met until March 4, they will proceed to a work stoppage “to inform customers and the public about the inadequacies and the inability of the road transport department to cope with the needs of the Limassol district”.

 

