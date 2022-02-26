Remand for man linked to escaped suspects

February 26, 2022

A 27-year-old man has been remanded for five days in connection with the escape of two people from detention at the Paphos police station earlier this month.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday after he was seen by officers with one of the two escapees, a man aged 28, driving in Paphos at around 7pm.

Police signalled the driver to stop but he instead increased speed, leading to a car chase with the officers who eventually lost him.

Later in the day, officers identified the car parked in an area in the district. The two passengers were not there, but further investigations revealed the owner of the vehicle and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The suspect had made some allegations to the police during questioning, which are being investigated.

After the escape of the two detainees on February 5, a female officer was suspended following a decision of the police chief, PafosNet reported.

It said suspicions against the officer arose when the investigators checked the CCTV cameras of the detention facilities covering the period when the escape took place.

The material, according to the Paphos-based media, allegedly showed the officer had engaged to disciplinary misconduct.

The two escapees faced a total of 40 charges related to burglaries and thefts, police had said.

State radio had reported that one of the two had refused to carry out a PCR test for coronavirus, which was required before his transfer to the central prisons, and that is why he was being detained at the central police station of Paphos.

