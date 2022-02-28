Cyprus agrees to close EU airspace to Russian planes (updated)

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides expressed Cyprus’ support for EU measures agreed with his counterparts on Sunday night to close airspace to Russian planes and target measures through the global payments Swift programme.
Speaking to CyBC radio on Monday morning, Kasoulides said that although the economy of Cyprus is heavily dependent on tourism, it could not block the move to shut European airspace to Russian planes.
During an informal videoconference on Sunday night EU foreign ministers agreed “to intensify efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and impose targeted restrictive measures on Russia, in the framework of the Swift programme. Additionally, they agreed to provide military equipment to Ukraine, and shut European airspace to Russian planes.”
The closure of Cyprus airspace to Russian aircraft, was announced via Twitter by Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos late Sunday night.
“A NOTAM was issued with effect from midnight, in order to implement the closure of the airspace for Russian aircraft in accordance with the relevant EU decision,” Karousos said.
Kasoulides said the airspace closure came with the right to re-consider in the event that Turkey refuses to follow suit.
“When it comes to closing the European airspace, the foreign minister noted that our consent is given without prejudice to our right to review and/or revise the implementation of this decision, in the case that Turkey refuses to proceed with closing its own airspace and proceeds with instrumentalising this European decision, in order to attract and/ or transfer Russian citizens to the occupied areas of Cyprus,” a foreign ministry announcement said.
Referring to the accusation that Cyprus had been one of several EU countries against disabling Russian access to the Swift banking system, Kasoulides said it was deliberate misinformation.
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides had said on Saturday that Cyprus did not stand in the way of disallowing Russia to use Swift.
Kasoulidis said the matter brought up security concerns for the Cypriot embassy as a large number of Ukrainian citizens are carrying weapons.
He also said that 35 Cypriots have already returned from Ukraine, while another 115 remain there, and efforts are underway for their repatriation as soon as conditions allow.