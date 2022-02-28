February 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Further calls for Cyprus to help resettle people from Ukraine

By Iole Damaskinos0109
people fleeing the russian invasion in ukraine cross the border into poland

Pontian Greeks living in Paphos have called on the president to come to the aid of those living in the Mariupol area of Ukraine.

In their call to President Nicos Anastasiades, the group Hellenes of Paphos said that Greeks are already counted among the dead and wounded from the bombings and hostilities.

For humanitarian reasons, they said, Cyprus should consider accepting and re-settling the refugees.

On Sunday Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said Greek expats living in Mariupol could settle in Paphos.

He suggested many Greeks living in Ukraine will be fleeing from Mariupol and Odesa to escape the war and could be welcomed to Cyprus, in a similar way that Pontian Greeks from Georgia formerly settled there.

The Greek expats could support employment needs in the city and could easily be integrated on the island, Phedonos added.

Related Posts

Plane returns to Larnaca for man onboard to be arrested

Iole Damaskinos

Two due in court over murder of London Cypriot

Jonathan Shkurko

Postal services to Russia and Belarus suspended

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Printmaking with a mountain twist

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Five shop owners fined for violating Covid decrees

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign