March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 16 individuals, seven business premises fined

By Source: Cyprus News Agency053
police hq 01

Cyprus police fined 16 individuals and seven business premises for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Tuesday, the force carried out a total of 1,583 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

All businesses booked are located in Nicosia and concerned failure to use a protective mask from managers and employers. The highest fine given was €1,500.

In Nicosia, police carried out 401 checks reporting 10 persons and seven premises. In Ammochostos district three persons were reported, out of 305 checks, while in Larnaca two persons were reported, out of 315 checks. In Paphos there was one person reported, out of 96 checks.

In Limassol and Morphou area there were no reports, after 189 and 166 checks respectively.

No fines were issued following 111 checks carried out by the Traffic Departments.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

