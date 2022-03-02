Mid-week live music

Before the weekend’s entertainment begins, caught in between carnival festivities and cancellation of events either due to covid or world situations, several mid-week music gigs arrive. Around the island, local musicians take the floor this Wednesday and Thursday bringing jazz sounds, Mediterranean melodies and Afro-Brazilian beats.
At Larnaca’s Tudor Inn Bar, Katerina Andreou and Loukas Louka will present a selection of Greek tunes played in a jazzy mood tonight. From 9pm onwards, the two musicians will perform jazz, the Greek way! Also coming up tonight are Mediterranean sounds of the Greek repertoire as performed by Pampina Kontea and Michalis Metaxas at Sarah’s Jazz Club. Pampina is one of Cyprus’ most accomplished vocalists and performs regularly on prime-time TV shows in Greece and around Cyprus.
More live music will follow on Thursday and Paphos district too has something planned. Peyia’s The Brewery Bar will welcome back New Rules Duo for an afternoon musical act. From 2pm to 5pm the voice and guitar duo will entertain guests with upbeat and lively music. Back at Sarah’s Jazz Club, Pavlos Daniel Loucaides on the piano and Enyalios Papadopoulos on the drums will come together as the Migration of the Llamas to play standards from the bop era and beyond. Their gig will be coloured with a common modern interpretation that sets a unique style and strong pace.
In Limassol where the carnival mood is still beating despite the cancellation of some of the municipality’s official events, musicians and bands are offering performances to lift the spirits. Arriving in true carnival fashion is an Afro-Brazilian fiesta at Mason Bar with four musicians, Brazilian dancers and members of the percussion band Batukinio. Together they will play energising samba batucada and samba-reggae sounds to enter the weekend with an uplifting mood.
Greek ‘n’ Jazz Music Night
With Katerina Andreou and Loukas Louka. March 2. Tudor Inn Bar, Larnaca. 9pm. €5. Tel: 96-511065
Pampina Kontea
Mediterranean Greek sounds with Pampina Kontea and Michalis Metaxas. March 2. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711
New Rules Duo
Voice and guitar duo. March 3. The Brewery Bar, Paphos. 2pm-5pm. Tel: 99-633338
Migration of the Llamas
Live by Pavlos Daniel Loucaides on the piano and Enyalios Papadopoulos on the drums. March 3. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711
Afro Brazilian Fiesta
Live performance by band Batukinio and four more musicians. March 3. Mason Bar, Limassol. 9pm. €10. Tel: 99-211280. Facebook event: Afro Brazilian Fiesta with Batukinio