March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health Healthcare

Children with diabetes to be offered latest insulin devices

By Gina Agapiou066
Children with diabetes will be offered the very latest devices for monitoring and administrating insulin, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

As a way to show practical support to children with diabetes and taking into account their needs, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said his ministry has requested the immediately authorisation to purchase the devices.

The recently developed patch pump for transdermal delivery of insulin will be offered to children up the age of 18, while the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device including a special censor to track insulin levels will be offered to children with Type 1 diabetes up the age of 13.

Cabinet approved the move on Thursday and a tender will be announced for the purchase of these necessary devices, Hadjipantelas added, who spoke after a session of the council of ministers.

 

 

 

 

