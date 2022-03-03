March 3, 2022

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 2,046 people test positive

file photo: file photo: a computer image created by nexu science communication together with trinity college in dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to covid 19

The health ministry announced that two people had died of Covid-19 and that 2,046 had tested positive from  98,468 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 2.08 per cent.

The deaths concerned a woman aged 72 and a man aged 55.

There are 144 people in hospitals of whom 33 are in serious condition. Of these, 18 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 58 per cent.

More later

 

 

