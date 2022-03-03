March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Fuzz Bus plays with special guests Alexis Sunder

By Eleni Philippou
fuzz bus

Psychedelic jazz rockers Fuzz Bus return to Larnaca and Savino Live on Friday, March 11 for their first gig of 2022. Adding to the performances of the night, the band will be supported by another local ensemble – the fresh and explosive Alexis Sunder band. Their joint appearance at Savino signals the first collaboration between these two groovy bands and introduces Alexis Sunder’s sound to the music faithful of the city.

After their celebrated stand-out performance at last October’s Thessaloniki’s Open Jazz Festival, Fuzz Bus are back to live performances this year, offering their signature sound that has secured a loyal fan base across Cyprus. Fuzz Bus’ jazz ethos based on improvisation filters folk, rock, psychedelic, jazz, spiritual jazz and blues through their unique sonic kaleidoscope. A song from their Open Jazz Festival performance will feature in a compilation album to be released later in 2022.

Alexis Sunder is a new face on Cyprus’ music scene, who introduced himself with an appearance at Fengaros Reacts last autumn and his debut single Tonight in January. With a follow-up single on the way, the singer-songwriter’s sound offers fresh impressions on retro vibes that blends soul and funk aesthetics, which has already attracted a steady following through numerous appearances in Nicosia.

 

Fuzz Bus

Local band plays live supported by the Alexis Sunder band. March 11. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm, live music at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011, 99-656367

 

