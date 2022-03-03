One of two escaped fugitives detained until trial

One of the two men who escaped from Paphos police station earlier in February was on Thursday referred directly to trail before the Paphos criminal court over a series of burglaries.

Alexandros Sarkisides, 28, will remain in custody pending his appearance in court on April 3. Part of the detention – until March 15 – relates to his escape.

On Friday, he will be transferred to the Nicosia central prison after he presents at negative PCR test, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

Sarkisides claimed he has no knowledge of the other escapee, aged 34, saying they “went their separate ways” after the escape, police had said.

He was arrested on Saturday after he broke into an apartment in Paphos and fell asleep. The following day, he was remanded for eight days by Paphos district court.

Officers arrived at the scene and transferred him to Paphos police station under guard.

Police said he is being investigated for 31 break-ins and thefts in Paphos. Of those, 23 took place before his escape while eight were carried out between his escape up until his arrest on Saturday. He is believed to have been involved in more thefts.

The second wanted man, Ernai Kozmiov, aged 34, is still at large.

Sarkisides, was also seen last Thursday in the district in a car with a 27-year-old who was later arrested. At that time police had failed to arrest the escapee.

The 27-year-old man was remanded for five days last Friday for alleged complicity in the escape of the two detainees.

After the escape on February 5, a female officer was suspended following a decision of the police chief, PafosNet reported.

It said suspicions against the officer arose when the investigators checked the CCTV cameras of the detention facilities covering the period when the escape took place.

The material, according to the Paphos-based media, allegedly showed the officer had engaged in disciplinary misconduct.

State radio had reported that one of the two had refused to carry out a PCR test for coronavirus, which was required before his transfer to the central prisons, and that is why he was being detained at the central police station in Paphos.