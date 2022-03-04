March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North reportedly green-lights medical cannabis cultivation  

By Antigoni Pitta00
File photo

The ‘coalition government’ in the north is reportedly considering giving the green light for the industrial cultivation of cannabis in the Mesaoria plain, Turkish Cypriot paper media wrote.

Citing newspaper Avrupa, the Cyprus News Agency reported that ‘prime minister’ Faiz Sucuoglu said the ‘government’ is planning negotiations with a US-based investor to form a bill authorizing the industrial production of cannabis in the north.

Sucuoglu said that the island’s climate is ideal for growing the plant, adding that the Cypriot government has already authorized its cultivation in government-controlled areas.

He reportedly also claimed that several investors have expressed their interest in doing something similar in the north.

The main purpose of these plantations would be to produce cannabis for medical use, he said, adding that officials will also consider the plant’s other uses beyond the pharmaceutical aspect.

Although a location for said plantation has not been chosen, Sucuoglu said this would be discussed with the investor.

Related Posts

Some 200 Russians board repatriation flight to Moscow from Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Grain importers and livestock breeders sound alarm over price surge

Anna Savva

Aid for Ukraine being shipped on Tuesday

Anna Savva

Supreme court orders woman released from Menoyia

Anna Savva

Cyprus the leading EIB beneficiary

Kyriacos Nicolaou

State can manage consequences of Ukraine invasion, spokesman says after palace meeting

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign