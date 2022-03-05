March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Cinderella, don’t forget to take your meds

By Eleni Philippou026
image 1

The Edit Gallery is getting ready to present Lefki Savvidou’s solo exhibition, titled Cinderella, Don’t Forget to Take Your Meds. Opening on March 11, this will be the visual artist’s second solo show exploring the notion of time through the conditioned mind. A series of works build on the theme of how the mind perceives the now, the past and the future, and the unconditioned that has the ability to take us on a journey into the realm of infinite existence.

Lefki is a Cypriot visual artist, illustrator, writer and tattoo artist. She uses text as her main medium for her diverse work, which focuses on human relationships and life’s perceptions in the 21st century. She addresses the viewer directly and aims at making them think and reflect on their beliefs on issues concerning modern society and everyday life. The use of text in combination with the image helps the artist to provoke a reaction and initiate a theoretical, internal dialogue with the viewer conveying social messages.

The works of the exhibition, curated by Eleni Angastiniotou, transfer the viewer to a state where time remains still, and the present, the past and the future are all intertwined. The result of the transition to this point is to raise the question of whether time is a linear process, as perceived by the human mind, or an illusion, like so many claim.

The artist, through her works, constructs a narrative, which alludes to her battle of emotions, a lingering sadness, a longing for something, a dissatisfaction, paired with a great deal of sarcasm. She confides her personal vulnerability hoping to open a gate of intimacy with the viewer, whom she invites to an open discussion about one’s place in the world.

 

Cinderella, Don’t Forget to Take Your Meds

Solo exhibition by Lefki Savvidou. March 11-April 10. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm-10pm. Tuesday-Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710

Related Posts

Coronavirus: €500 in fines for violating health protocols

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Woman arrested for suspected burglary

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Extra police patrols over holiday weekend

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus strategic oil reserves storage

Dr Charles Ellinas

The war in Ukraine, the sanctions and what it means

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign