March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Putin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war

By Reuters News Service0370
russian president putin chairs a meeting with members of the security council in moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow needed to defend Russian speakers in Ukraine‘s east as well as its own interests.

Speaking to female flight attendants in comments broadcast on state television, the Kremlin leader said Russia wanted Ukraine to be “demilitarised”, “denazified” and that Ukraine should have neutral status.

Related Posts

Putin likens Western sanctions to war, evacuation plan called off (Update 5)

Reuters News Service

Blinken in Poland for talks on security, refugees

Reuters News Service

-Russia’s demand for US guarantees may harm nuclear talks, Iran official says (Updated)

Reuters News Service

‘Please close the sky’ Ukrainians refugees plead

Reuters News Service

UK will speed up sanctions against Russians, Johnson says

Reuters News Service

Erdogan will tell Putin to stop Ukraine war during call on Sunday (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign