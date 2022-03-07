March 7, 2022

Coronavirus: New rules for exiting self-isolation as of Tuesday

By Staff Reporter01
The health ministry on Monday announced that from Tuesday, the new rules that cut self-isolation for positive cases from 10 days to seven will come into effect.

The procedure is as follows:

• People who are positive for the virus will be informed on the 6th day of self-isolation via text message, about the predetermined point and the time they should arrive for the rapid test on the 7th day. Counting begins from the day after a positive test.

• Due to the retroactive effect of the decision, the first update that will take place on Monday will concern virus-positive people who on March 8 will have completed not only the 7th but also the 8th or 9th day from the initial diagnosis.

• Only laboratory tests that will be performed at the predetermined points of the ministry of health, will be recognised as valid for release purposes before the 10th day. (Those who do not follow the above procedure will be able to be released automatically based on the procedure valid on the 10th day).

• If the result is negative on the 7th day, the positive case should continue self-isolation until receiving the release message from the ministry. The person will be released the next day. On day 8, they will be able to obtain their recovery certificate through the portal https://www.eudcc.gov.cy/.

• If the result is positive yet again, the person has the opportunity to repeat the test on the 8th or even 9th day, at the same point indicated by the ministry of health on the 6th day, or they can just stay in isolation until the 10th day where they can be released without further testing.

Social distancing and protection (double surgical mask, or a ΚΝ95 or FFP2 mask) must be worn at the testing site.

 

