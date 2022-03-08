March 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Sport

French EU presidency names Pelendritou as 'female personality of Cyprus' (video)

By Iole Damaskinos

Karolina Pelendritou, three-time paralympian has been chosen by the French Presidency of the EU as the ‘female personality of Cyprus’ on the occasion of today’s celebration of International Women’s Day.

Pelendritou, a visually impaired swimmer, has won gold medals and broken records in national and international games as well as winning three gold medals, a silver and two bronze over four Paralympic Games.

Pelendritou, who has been referred to as the “Princess of the Pool” for her achievements, said in her message that the modern European woman is increasingly proving that she can face the difficulties of everyday life and play a leading role in all sectors of society, noting that this has been evident from her own career.

The Paralympian said that it is a great honour for her to be included among the 27 women of Europe chosen for the occasion from all sectors of society.

 

 

 

 

