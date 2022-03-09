March 9, 2022

Evacuation from Ukraine’s Sumy to continue on Wednesday

evacuations from sumy
Evacuations out of Sumy, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine March 8, 2022 Deputy Head for President's Office, Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

A humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy will continue to function on Wednesday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said.

About 5,000 people rode buses out of the northeastern city on Tuesday after Moscow and Kyiv agreed on the corridor, he said, and about 1,000 cars were also able to leave, moving towards the city of Poltava.

The Sumy-Poltava corridor was the only one that functioned on Tuesday. Although Russia had said it would also allow civilians to leave capital Kyiv and the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv, the sides accused each other of failing to implement those deals.

Zhyvytskyy said separately that the city’s residential area has been bombed overnight, with one bomb killing 22 civilians.

