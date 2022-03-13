March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police rescue more than 10 drivers from snowy roads

By Katy Turner00
road1

More than ten drivers had to be rescued by the police and fire services on Sunday as heavy snowfall and busy roads left many unable to control their vehicle.

Members of the police motorcycle unit and the stations in Platres and Troodos were kept busy.

Because of the ice and heavy snowfall, more than 10 drivers were trapped in the snow in their cars and on duty officers had to help them to get out, police said.

In some of these incidents the people had to be taken to the police station in Troodos or returned to their hotels, police said.

Earlier in the day police had said all roads leading to the top of the mountains were closed because of the difficult driving conditions.

snow1

