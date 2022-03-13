March 13, 2022

Rare snowfall seen in Nicosia (updated, pictures, video)

By Katy Turner01126
What is set to be the coldest day of the winter began on Sunday morning with rare snowfall in many areas of Nicosia as the impact of the Philippos weather system continues to be felt.

But Met office official Iasonas Christodoulou told the Cyprus News Agency that more snow was not expected in Nicosia, falling only in areas above 500m.

Although the snow did not settle videos and photos on social media showed snow had fallen from Lakatamia to Lythrodontas. Snow was also seen on the Pentadaktylos mountains.

From early in the morning dense snowfall has been seen in the mountains and even as far down as the Nicosia plane, weather portal KitasWeather said.

Although the snow was an early morning phenomenon for Nicosia, it started shortly after midnight in the mountains.

Photos: Kairofiloi Kyprou and CNA

Meanwhile the temperature in Athalassa, Nicosia fell to just 1C on Sunday morning.

On Troodos the temperature overnight fell to -8C according to.

While cloud and snow will remain in the mountains and foothills through the day other areas of the island are set to see rain and sleet. In the afternoon the extreme weather is set to be contained in the north of the island, and on the mountains.

Sunday night is also set to be extremely cold, and Christodoulou said the low temperatures will remain until Tuesday.

All roads to Troodos remain closed to all cars and those on roads leading to the mountains have been urged to drive with caution and patience as there is some congestion.

In Troodos square snow is 40cm deep and on the top of the mountains over one metre.

