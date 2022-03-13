March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Trapped tourists rescued from castle in the north

By Katy Turner00
ilarionas

Members of the civil defence on Sunday had to rescue around 15 tourists who had been trapped by heavy snowfall in the Ayios Ilarionas castle in the north.

According to the Kipris Postasi website, they had to clear a road to the castle in order to bring the group safely back to where they were staying.

Earlier the police had announced the closure of the Nicosia-Kyrenia road from Ayios Ilarionas to the roundabout at the edge of the town, which was later reopened to traffic. Drivers had been trapped in their cars.

Before that police had called on people not to travel on the roads unless it was absolutely necessary.

