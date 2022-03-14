Coronavirus: No further relaxations as advisors meet minister (Updated)

No further relaxations, no increased restrictions but a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for the elderly and immunocompromised are on the cards, an expert said on Monday.

A fourth shot across the wider population will be considered towards September, as much of the population’s immunity levels will have waned by then, government advisor Petros Karayiannis said.

His statements came before the weekly meeting of the advisory team with Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Monday for the assessment of epidemiological indicators.

The meeting took place amid a rise in the positivity rate and infections – steadily above three per cent and reaching 3,000 daily – but a vastly reduced number of people in hospital, down to 107 as of Sunday night.

During the meeting, health officials decided on the procedure for the introduction of test to stay policy in nursery schools, pre-primary education and special schools which is expected to be ratified by cabinet on Wednesday, said health ministry’s spokesman Constantinos Athanasiou.

Test to stay has been implemented this year for students and teachers of primary and secondary education.

The ban on the overnight stay of residents of nursing homes and 24/7 facilities, as well as on school excursions are also expected to be lifted, the spokesman said.

The authorities do not appear to be particularly spooked despite concerns from some over a few rising indicators and consistent daily Covid-19 deaths – with 41 deaths announced as of March 13 for the month so far, although some were later revisions.

The daily deaths and rising infections make the further easing of restrictions seem highly unlikely at the moment, while a fourth shot of the vaccine is widely expected for the elderly and immunocompromised.

Karayiannis told local media that those who have died recently are elderly and were either unvaccinated or a considerable amount of time has elapsed since their latest dose.

The advisor said however that the data from Israel – which proceeded with a fourth dose – does not show that antibody levels benefit that much from the extra shot.

He added that the talk of the “pandemic being over” is not at all helpful and leads people to not take the appropriate protective measures, although the recent rise in infections is not especially concerning.