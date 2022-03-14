March 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for 10 years for raping estranged wife

By Antigoni Pitta0526
Limassol district court

A 47-year-old Limassol man was jailed for ten years on Monday for raping his estranged wife, the Limassol criminal court ruled.

The man was handed concurrent jail sentences, the longest for ten years, for multiple counts of rape against his wife, from whom he had been estranged.

“Rape brutally insults the dignity and individuality of the victim and is the worst form of humiliation a human can endure,” the court said.

Such offences are not only morally reprehensible, the court added, but also “offend and sometimes crush the victim’s individuality and psyche” and must therefore be dealt with with severity.

The court said this was imperative, adding it has observed a growing trend in such offences.

In calculating the sentence, the court said it took into account the accused’s clear criminal record and his personal situation.

 

