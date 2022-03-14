Nissan’s LEAF 2022 glowing with sharp design and advanced tech

With LEAF 2022, Nissan is bringing a fresh glow to the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, with the iconic model offering more eye-catching style and innovative technology.

LEAF 2022 enjoys a refreshed exterior design, from intricate detailing to striking alloy wheel options – offering customers a dynamic aesthetic in line with Nissan’s new brand identity. A refinement of the highly successful LEAF, the model 2022 also provides a tried-and-tested suite of advanced driving assistance features such as ProPILOT, and infotainment technologies such as the on-board NissanConnect system.

The LEAF 2022 lands in Europe this April, building expectation as Nissan prepares for a strong product offensive with a fully electrified line-up offering after the summer.

“The Nissan LEAF has always been about making advanced technology and the thrill of electric driving accessible to everyone, with over 577,000 customers worldwide,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO region. “LEAF has been designed around families’ needs to offer seamless connectivity and an efficient powertrain.”

From the wheels up, LEAF 2022 introduces intricate exterior styling refinements, enhancing the dynamism of the model’s distinctive appearance. The model also features Nissan’s new brand logo on the wheels, front grille and rear.

New 16- and 17-inch alloy wheel options bring an increased element of sportiness, with a slick black fascia enhancing their premium feel.

Customers also benefit from a refreshed line-up of exterior colours, from the sleek to the bold and energetic. Joining a range of six monotone colours and five two-tone options, two new hues are available after its success on iconic models like Qashqai and Ariya: Universal Blue with a rich and mature tone, and Magnetic Blue that brings an enhanced sense of vibrancy to the model.

Offered with two battery options that deliver up to 385 km (WLTP) of autonomy in the LEAF e+, LEAF 2022 combines an efficient electric driving experience with extensive driving assistance and connectivity technologies, infused with over 10 years of Nissan electric vehicle knowledge and innovation.

The ProPILOT technology enables LEAF 2022 to automatically stop, start and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front, while the innovative e-Pedal provides the option to accelerate, decelerate and stop with only one pedal for maximum comfort on the move.

LEAF 2022 also offers customers a suite of infotainment features within the on-board NissanConnect system, featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

Remote operation of features such as climate control are also available through the NissanConnect app, while customers can link their LEAF to their Amazon Alexa1 smart home device for added convenience.

“As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, Nissan is pursuing an exhilarating chapter in its electric mobility story,” noted Charpentier. “LEAF has played a key role in shaping Nissan’s vision for empowering mobility and beyond, as we leverage our EV expertise to launch 23 new electrified models – including 15 full EVs – by fiscal year 2030.”