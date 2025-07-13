Investigations are ongoing on Sunday over the death of 16-year-old Turkish Cypriot teenager Ivan Gurbetoglu in a motorcycle crash near the Paphos district village of Choletria.

The police have said Gurbetoglu left his home in the Paphos district village of Stavrokonnou at around 8pm on Friday evening, and was only found at 3pm on Saturday, injured and not exhibiting vital signs in a ditch on the side of the road linking Choletria to the nearby village of Nikokleia.

After he was found, he was taken by ambulance to the Paphos general hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial investigations found a motorcycle which Gurbetoglu was riding, with the police saying that at present, it appears that he “veered off course and collided with a tree”.