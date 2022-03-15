March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ambassador visits Cypriot referee hospitalised during Beijing games

By Staff Reporter00
3

Chinese Ambassador Liu Yantao has visited Cypriot referee Kyriacos Kyriacou who had to undergo emergency surgery while he was in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Kyriacou was hospitalised on January 31 suffering abdominal pain.

He was released after six days of medical tests and treatment for renal failure.

Ambassador Liu told him he was happy he had made a speedy recovery.

Related Posts

Finance ministry freezes development projects not already started

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 3,294 new cases on Tuesday (updated)

Anna Savva

Road deaths up as tickets issued for speeding down

Iole Damaskinos

1821 revolution to be staged with Playmobil figures

Anna Savva

Greens say farm animals die after ingesting weedkiller

Nick Theodoulou

Finance ministry ups inflation forecast to 4%

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign