March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
How to Make a Mountain to open at Art Seen Gallery

By Eleni Philippou00
kyriakos kallis, dhali, 2021

AN upcoming exhibition in Nicosia will see Art Seen Gallery host new work by solo artist Kyriakos Kallis. His exhibition How to Make a Mountain, curated by Maria Stathi, opens this Friday and until early May invites the public to discover Kallis’ art.

“This solo exhibition by Kyriakos Kallis,” writes Alexios Petrou, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Nicosia, “vividly traces an ongoing creative endeavour to excavate the Self, to find the Self, but also to arrive at those liminal situations that illuminate the primordial human essence, as well as, in Heideggerian terms, the inner relationship between earth and world.

“In this respect, here, the creative act may be described in terms of a topographic and/or bodily landscape as well, since it denotes an excursion into the territory of the Self to reveal a world both fragile and uncharted. Though it may not seem to suggest a predetermined unity, Kallis’ creative output, through the synapses of all its diverse elements, essentially points out precisely how an ongoing, insistent creative interpretation of earth and world is able to highlight ruptures and fragments.

“Daydreaming on the northern slope of Ierakarka, Kallis proposes creative outcomes of inconsequential things, masterfully carving on their hard shells. The artist creates a whole out of parts large and small. For Kallis, all these unimportant, seemingly unrelated things serve as a rhizome that regulates and binds together his own cosmos.”

 

How to Make a Mountain

Solo exhibition by Kyriakos Kallis. March 18-May 6. Art Seen Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 4pm-7.30pm or by appointment. Tel: 22-006624. www.art-seen.org

