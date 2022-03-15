The biggest spring beauty trends: from Y2K hair to grunge glam

By Katie Wright

The spring/summer fashion season is upon us, and while it might not be warm enough to bust out the shorts and sandals yet, it’s fun to look ahead to the outfits we’ll be wearing soon, inspired by the SS22 catwalks.

It’s also time to get excited about all the hot new hair and make-up looks created backstage at the shows, and how we can work them with our wardrobe this season.

From retro-inspired tresses to edgy eyeliner and dramatic lipstick, These are the top trends to know about now…

Y2K hair

Back in the early 2000s when GHD hair straighteners first hit the scene, glossy, poker-straight hair was all anyone wanted.

Models at Stella McCartney, Chanel and ‘Fendace’ (the Fendi-Versace collaboration show) rocked Y2K locks with, of course, a middle parting (side partings are so 2010s)

Noughties make-up

Noughties-inspired clothing was massive on the SS22 runways and so was make-up from the era, with metallic eyeshadow at Anna Sui and Tom Ford, and shimmery lips at KNWLS.

High-shine gloss was another 2000’s throwback, slicked on models’ pouts at Victoria Beckham, Dolce & Gabbana and Blumarine.

Braids

Hair stylists got creative backstage at the shows, crafting all kinds of cool twists and plaits.

There were long, rope-like braids at Erdem, face-framing baby braids at Altuzarra, and pigtail twists at Rejina Pyo.

Dramatic eyeliner

The make-up equivalent of the LBD, razor-sharp feline flicks adorned eyes at Givenchy, Dior, Valentino and more.

At the Chanel haute couture show, a dramatic double wing was created with a combination of eye pencil and shadow, while Giambattista Valli took it one step further with a triple liner look.

Hair accessories

It’s not just about how to style your hair this spring, it’s about how you accessorise it.

Take your cue from Versace with a Nineties-style headscarf, or select a bold floral corsage like the ones seen at Rixo and Yuhan Wang. Add sparkle to an up-do by stacking a bunch of bejewelled clips and slides, like models at Simone Rocha.

Art attack

Not necessarily a trend you’ll want to recreate exactly as seen on the catwalks, colourful, avant-garde make-up made a splash at several shows.

Nars make-up artist James Kaliardos created incredible starburst-shaped designs at Rodarte, there were rainbow motifs at Paul & Joe, and neon ears (yes, ears) at Chet Lo.

The placement of these uber-brights might be a bit much for everyday wear, but a sunset-hued smoky eye or wash of fuchsia blush will elevate your summer look.

Grunge glam

A distinct contrast to all that summery colour, some designers went to the dark side for spring, with smudgy smoky eyes and heavily stained lips.

Deep berry-toned lips with a glossy finish gave us grungy-glam vibes at Supriya Lele, Coach and Mark Fast.