March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Existing measures in place until end of the month

By Antigoni Pitta045
All existing Covid measures will be extended until the end of the month, the cabinet decided on Wednesday after meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades, where they deliberated on some tweaks that will see test to stay launched in nursery schools, overnight stays for care home workers reinstated, and the return of school trips.

According to a written announcement by deputy government spokesperson Niovi Parisinou, the cabinet decided that from this coming Monday, the test to stay measure will begin in nursery schools, pre-schools and special schools for children aged three and older.

More specifically, children who are close contacts of confirmed cases will be able to get tested at government rapid testing sites on the third, fifth and seventh day after contact.

On the remaining days (first, second, fourth and sixth) parents must carry out a self-test on their children.

The measure will be optional, and more information will be announced by the health ministry shortly.

After consulting the health ministry, the cabinet also decided to lift the ban on school trips.

Also from Monday, residents in care homes and nursing homes will be allowed overnight stays outside of the facilities.

Upon returning they will be required to present results on a rapid test performed on the same day, based on government instructions.

 

