March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government issues instructions for March 25 parades

By Christodoulos Mavroudis00

Ahead of the student parades held to mark Greek Independence Day on March 25, the government yesterday issued the protocols for how they can take place to meet covid-19 restrictions.

Wearing a protective mask is mandatory indoor and out for all those over six years old for spectators unless otherwise specified.

All those over 17 should carry a valid vaccination certificate or recovery certificate or a valid negative PCR or rapid test. Those unvaccinated due to medical complications should produce their medical certificate instead and those between the ages of six to 17 should carry a valid negative PCR or rapid test.

Distances between those marching should be no less than one metre from each other and a record indicating the composition and individuals’ position within the marching should be kept, enabling easier tracking in case of an infection occurrence. If a participant shows symptoms before their arrival, then they must not attend the parade at all. The mask should be removed only during the march.

Shouting slogans should also be avoided.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

