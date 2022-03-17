There’s more than lace in Lefkara

The drive, as you turn off from the Nicosia Limassol highway to Ktima Dafermou is not long. As you climb up, the Ktima Dafermo winery suddenly appears on your right. It sits majestically on top of the hill, blending uniquely with the natural surroundings of the vineyards and the rolling hills. A perfect location near to Limassol, Larnaca and Nicosia.

Savvas Fakoukakis is the owner, manager and oenologist of Ktima Dafermo. From Crete, he has constantly been looking for unique vineyards, and he found them in the Lefkara Valley. He loves to translate his vineyards into vibrant, elegant and complex wines.

The winery is modern with excellent facilities for large events. Concrete, glass, stainless steel are juxtaposed against Lefkara building techniques, joining new and old-world aesthetics. Savvas is conscious of the environment and works with vineyards farmed under sustainable, organic principles. His winemaking, in a nutshell, is an assertive approach towards nature rather than obstructive. His decisions are based on improving the expression of the vineyard, rather than pushing wines towards a style. Limited quantities ensure exceptional qualities. With minimal intervention, he ferments with selected yeasts and carefully selects his barrels to respect the fruits.

Savvas uses a variety of grapes. When it comes to local varieties, there is the white Xynisteri and when to red Yiannoudi as well as Maratheftiko. Imported varieties from Greece include Assyrtiko, and the vine clone ‘Malvasia di Candia Aromatica’. Imported reds include Shiraz and probably the only vineyards of Malbec that I know on the island.

Paparouna line

Three wines are included in this line named after the paparouna flower or poppy in English. Ladybirds are used as a form of biological pest control, essentially managing unwanted pest damage sustainably, avoiding the need of harmful chemicals. They naturally prey on harmful pest including aphids and moths.

2020 Ktima Dafermou Paparouna White, Larnaca Abv 12.5%

The blend is Xynisteri, Assyrtiko and Malvasia Aromatica. Yellow in colour with greenish tones. Intense aromas of white fruit like pear and apple, citrus like grapefruit and light tropical pineapple and passion fruit also swathed with white flower of orange blossom scents. Balanced and still tasting fresh with certain sense of spice and an integrated acidity. Rich, dry and medium bodied, pleasant on the palate with a citrus and tropical aftertaste. Shellfish or grilled fish anyone? €7.60

2020 Ktima Dafermou Paparouna Rosé, Larnaca, Abv 12.5%

Paparouna rosé is made of Syrah and Maratheftiko and has a strawberry colour. Elegant and delicate nose of red fruit aromas such as sliced peach, strawberry and pomegranate with subtle herbal notes and dry rose petals. Refreshing, light with a nice acidity, mouthfeel with a long-lasting finish. Medium body and austere, crisp, finish. Serve ideally as an aperitif, fresh salads, fish and seafood. Will do well with bittersweet spicy dishes. €7.60

2019 Ktima Dafermou Red Paparouna Red, Larnaca, Abv 13.5%

Deeper ruby with a similar blend to the rosé, and simultaneously bold and balanced, rich and smooth, fruit forward with some earthiness. Medium to full body. Black cherry and raspberry, blackcurrant, white pepper, forest floor, lavender, rosemary and toasty oak. Savoury, slightly spicy with crushed dark berry flavour, strong acidity, followed by a long finish with peppery fruit. Match this medium body red with a meaty pork chop or lamb kebab, sheftalia and other meat honoured by charcoal grill. €8.50

Single Vineyard

2020 Ktima Dafermou Xynisteri Single Vineyard, Larnaca, Abv 13%

This single vineyard is at 1,100 meters altitude. This yellow colour Xynisteri varietal reveals aromas of lemon, lime, pear, pineapple and green melon, white flower and herbal, ash and mineral notes. Silky and smooth on the palate, mouth feeling with refreshing acidity, framing the tantalising citrus and tropical fruit flavours while carrying the wine to a long, focused, mineral, finish. Grilled sea bass but I would love it with pan-fried Dover Sole. €8.30

2017 Ktima Dafermou Selection, Assyrtiko, Larnaca, Abv 13.5%

From a single vineyard, yellow colour, citrus, stone fruit and floral aromas, wood and vanilla from the oak result to a wine with a highly complex aromatic profile. Minerality and well-balanced acidity give depth and longevity. This white will continue to evolve as the mineral notes soften the palate and develop more nuanced fruit and honey. A classic pairing for seafood, fatty fish, as well as poultry and grilled lamb chops. A winner of gold medal at the recent Berlin Wine Trophy contest. €12

2018 Ktima Dafermou Selection, Single Vineyards Shiraz-Malbec, Larnaca, Abv 13.5%

Fruit from single vineyard at 800 meters, 70% Shiraz and 30% Malbec. Deep purple in the glass, fronting classic blackberry, black cherry, framboise and spicy aromas. Tannin and oak are becoming integrated, blueberry pie, cherry and brioche leaving a lasting impression of rich, rounded goodness that is sure to please and impress. Enjoy with well-seasoned slow-cooked beef stew or roast chicken and sauteed mushrooms. €12

2020 Ktima Dafermou Selection Yiannoudi Single Vineyard, Larnaca Abv 13.5%

New and limited, from single vineyard at 800m. Bright crimson, bold, modern wine exhibiting aromas and flavours of blackberry, cherry and spice, yet with dried cranberry and wild strawberry. Rich and elegant in the mouth, subtle tannins, the full palate is complemented by hints of French oak leading to a seamless finish. This Yiannoudi is perfectly paired with char-grilled steak, rich red meat dishes or mushroom risotto. Its wide appeal makes it the perfect dinner party wine. €15