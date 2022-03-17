Coronavirus: One death, 3,951 test positive on Thursday (Updated)

March 17, 2022

The health ministry on Thursday announced one more death attributed to Covid-19, while testing detected 3, 951 new positives.

The latest fatality was a man aged 84. That brings the death toll since March 2020 to 905.

Meanwhile hospitals were treating 113 patients, of whom 22 said to be in a serious condition. Of the serious cases, eight were intubated in ICU and 14 in high-dependency units.

In addition, 22 post-Covid patients continued to be intubated in ICU.

The ministry reported that 58.41 per cent of those in hospital did not have a record of vaccination.

The day’s 3, 951 positives came from 96,399 tests – for a positivity rate of 4.1 per cent.

Contact tracing found 156 positives from 1,143 tests; private initiative came up with 2,625 positives from 39,247 tests; and the health ministry’s screening programmes tracked 1,224 positives from 55,268 samples.

The Test-to-Stay scheme detected 57 positives from 4,788 tests.

Testing at nursing homes tracked 12 positives from 1,029 samples.

The ministry reiterated that the numbers announced daily are “indicative” and are subject to change based on the final and updated data compiled in the National Surveillance Report published every other Friday.

