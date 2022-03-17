Ideological and financial turf war brewing over English-taught degrees

The introduction of English-language undergraduate courses at state universities is proving to be a tricky puzzle to solve, with concerns over admissions criteria and tuition fees while ideological splits are widening.

The balancing act between the calls of the private universities, which mostly offer English taught degrees and are concerned over losing out to state universities, and Akel’s fears of “neoliberal dreams” are indicative of the hurdles ahead.

The House education committee met on Wednesday to discuss how such courses may be introduced, with all sides agreeing that there are great benefits to doing so: enhancing links with universities abroad and greater academic diversity.

Promoting the education sector as a pillar of the economy is also a major incentive.

But Disy MP Giorgos Karoullas said that the road ahead is complicated, as many studies will have to be carried out to find solutions which can satisfy everyone – focusing on the work done over the years by private universities.

Harsh criticism over the direction which the debate took was put forth by Akel MP Andreas Kafkalia. He said that the discussions surrounding cost-effectiveness and competitiveness at state universities “would not have taken place even in the most neoliberal’s dreams”.

He further hit out at what he said was the government’s reasoning that state universities should be run as businesses and be forced to duke it out in the field of market forces.

Kafkalia was also troubled by the proposal that Pancyprian state school exam results be scrapped as the main criteria for acceptance into English-language undergraduate courses.

“Such a development would mean the beginning of the end for free public university education… while also harming state schools,” he said.

Proposals put forth by Akel seek to maintain the right for both Cypriots and other Europeans to have free education at state universities in Cyprus.

Elsewhere, Diko MP Chrysanthos Savvides touched on both the admissions criteria and the tuition fees for the courses.

He also said that the Pancyprian exams should remain an option for admission, while tuition fees should be set according to the number of places available, and the corresponding number of tutors required.

He added that the internationalisation of the state universities will be down to students arriving from Europe or third countries, not from students from private schools in Cyprus who would be the most likely to opt for English taught courses.

Savvides said that the education ministry and University of Cyprus must now come up with proposals and evaluate what the potential tuition fees may be.