March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two arrested after 3kg cannabis found

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 03

Two people have been arrested in Larnaca after police found 3kg of cannabis.

After investigations in March at the post office, members of the police drug unit YKAN and the customs department found a total of 937g of cannabis in three parcels.

As a result, the two people, aged 23 and 26, were arrested on Wednesday.

A search of the home of the 26-year-old found two nylon packages which contained a further 2kg of cannabis.

A further investigation of the home of the younger suspect turned up a metal crusher and a container both with small amounts of cannabis on them.

 

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Introduction of minimum wage up in the air

CM Guest Columnist

Ideological and financial turf war brewing over English-taught degrees

Nick Theodoulou

Free dental checks on Friday

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 3,714 new cases, no deaths

Nick Theodoulou

The Royal Opera House comes to Rialto Theatre

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign