Coronavirus: CovScan Cyprus app now available for iOS devices

The CovScan Cyprus app used to check the validity of the European Digital Covid Certificates (EUDCC) is also now available for devices with iOS operating system, in addition to Android devices, the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said on Friday.

The app can be downloaded via App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/covpass-cyprus/id1572945485 .

The application works with versions newer than iOS 12.1, it added.

